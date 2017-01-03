Weather Eye: Cold, snow, ice to take ...

Weather Eye: Cold, snow, ice to take another shot at our area

As much as we tried we just couldn't get a general snowfall down in the Vancouver area over the weekend. The foothills received over a half-foot of snow; Longview/Kelso also had white ground.

