Warmer weather to start melting ice, snow locally
After lows in the single digits, warming conditions Monday will start eroding Clark County's crust of ice and snow. "We will see warmer temperatures and rain push into the area," Will Ahue, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Portland, said Sunday afternoon.
