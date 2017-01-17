Vancouverites celebrate, then stress about snow online
When the first snowflakes fell last week, at first we were all excited about the winter wonderland outside our doors. And who can blame anyone? With Vancouver averaging less than six inches of snow every year, the foot we got last week was historic and beautiful to boot.
