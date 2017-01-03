Vancouver Police Department opens record division
Want Vancouver police records? The Vancouver Police Department's Records Division, in the department's West Precinct offices at 2800 N.E. Stapleton Road, is open to the public from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday excluding holidays. Records staff can be contacted at 360-487-7398 or [email protected] .
