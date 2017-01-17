Vancouver man in court in 2016 crash
A man who was allegedly driving drunk a year ago when he caused a crash that seriously injured a woman appeared Tuesday in Clark County Superior Court. Bradley A. Bachmeier, 20, of Vancouver appeared on suspicion of vehicular assault and DUI stemming from the New Year's Day crash in 2016.
