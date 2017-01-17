Vancouver man facing arson, murder, r...

Vancouver man facing arson, murder, robbery charges in convenience store homicide

A 21-year-old Vancouver man is facing arson, murder and robbery charges in a Vancouver convenience store homicide , deputies said Thursday night. Mitchell Heng was arrested Thursday at a relative's home and booked into the Clark County Jail, the county sheriff's office said in a news release.

