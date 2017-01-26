Vancouver Lake closed for debris removal
Vancouver Lake Regional Park will be closed while Clark County parks crews remove debris and cut trees that were damaged or destroyed by the winter storms earlier this month. More than 100 trees were damaged, according to information from Clark County.
