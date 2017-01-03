Vancouver fire hall has already run o...

Vancouver fire hall has already run out of free salt

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: GlobalNews

One Vancouver fire hall has already run out of free salt, hours before it was scheduled to be handed out to residents. Ten Vancouver fire halls are giving away free salt to residents looking to de-ice sidewalks and driveways.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobalNews.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec 11 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec 6 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Logan 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,434 • Total comments across all topics: 277,620,737

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC