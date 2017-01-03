Vancouver club donates to children's hospital

The Afifi Shriners Vancouver Gateway Shrine Club presented a $2,500 check to the Portland Shriners Children's Hospital on Dec. 6. The total is part of the money raised this year by the club through a variety of endeavors, including the clowns unit, the Shiners East-West Freedom football game, Clark County Youth sponsorship and a seafood booth at the Clark County Fair.

