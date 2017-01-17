Vancouver, Clark County ask for help locating potholes
The snow and the ice left over from the winter storm may be mostly a memory, but the thaw has left an increase in potholes on stretches of pavement that local governments are looking for help in finding. People who spot potholes in Vancouver can call the city's operations center at 360-487-8177.
