Vancouver brothers hurt on WSU trip still hospitalized

Vancouver brothers Justin and John Crawford are still in the hospital more than a week after their Jan. 7 car crash. The Hockinson High School grads were seriously injured, and another person was killed, in an accident on their way back to Washington State University in Pullman after the winter break.

