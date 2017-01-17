Two displaced after Harney Heights apartment fire
Two people were displaced after a fire at an apartment complex in Vancouver's Harney Heights neighborhood early this morning. Crews with the Vancouver Fire Department were called to an apartment complex at 3202 E. Mill Plain Blvd. at about 1:30 a.m. today.
