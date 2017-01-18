Trump immigration order: Clark County organizations consider clients, big implications
President Donald Trump's executive order severely limiting immigration and refugee travel to the United States has left local organizations grappling to communicate with and respond to the international populations they serve. The Republican president's order, which prompted protests at airports and elsewhere across the nation over the weekend, restricts immigration from seven Muslim-majority countries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07)
|Jan 17
|Ciciwiseman
|51
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC