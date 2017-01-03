The Pearls to bring rollicking country-Americana-swing to Richland
And that's fitting, because when you go to show by the country rock-Americana-Western Swing band, "you're going to feel like you're having a shot of whiskey with us," said W. Buck Ryan, one of the group's founders. The guys will bring their fun, boisterous sound to Richland on Jan. 14 for a show at the Emerald of Siam, 1314 Jadwin Ave. The band draws on a wie range of influences to create its unique sound, from The Everly Brothers to Grateful Dead, old Dixieland jazz and Slim Whitman and Bill Monroe.
