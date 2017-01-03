Tapani gets $9.9 million contract to ...

Tapani gets $9.9 million contract to build Vancouver waterfront park

29 min ago Read more: The Columbian

This artist's rendering shows the Grant Street Pier and two restaurant buildings in the foreground, with office and residential buildings in the background. With the Grant Street Pier months into construction, the city of Vancouver has turned focus to the park that will be the pier's entryway.

