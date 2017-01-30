Suspected shoplifter allegedly displays a gun at Wal-Mart
A man reportedly brandished a handgun Sunday night when staff at the Wal-Mart on Northeast 104th Avenue confronted him when he allegedly tried to steal merchandise, according to police. Vancouver Police Department spokeswoman Kim Kapp said a loss prevention officer at the store attempted to apprehend the man when he tried shoplifting something, but the suspect fled.
