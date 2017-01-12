Snow still presents challenges, but sunny skies bring relief

Bright sun and brilliant blue skies greeted Clark County residents Thursday as the heavy storm clouds that brought about a foot of snow to the region cleared, offering a rare view of a landscape dressed in snow. As kids of all ages reveled in another snow day - schools is canceled Friday, as well - road crews in Vancouver spent Thursday plowing what snow they could scrape from packed streets, then applying deicer as sunlight warmed up the snow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.