Snow still presents challenges, but sunny skies bring relief

Bright sun and brilliant blue skies greeted Clark County residents Thursday as the heavy storm clouds that brought about a foot of snow to the region cleared, offering a rare view of a landscape dressed in snow. As kids of all ages reveled in another snow day - schools is canceled Friday, as well - road crews in Vancouver spent Thursday plowing what snow they could scrape from packed streets, then applying deicer as sunlight warmed up the snow.

