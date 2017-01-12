Snow still presents challenges, but sunny skies bring relief
Bright sun and brilliant blue skies greeted Clark County residents Thursday as the heavy storm clouds that brought about a foot of snow to the region cleared, offering a rare view of a landscape dressed in snow. As kids of all ages reveled in another snow day - schools is canceled Friday, as well - road crews in Vancouver spent Thursday plowing what snow they could scrape from packed streets, then applying deicer as sunlight warmed up the snow.
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
