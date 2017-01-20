Save the Date: Young artists compete, entertain Sunday
Due to last weekend's weather, the Annual Young Artists Competition was rescheduled for 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. Listen to the performances of nine talented young musicians as they compete for scholarships and the honor of performing with the Vancouver Symphony Orchestra in April at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 309 W. 39th St., Vancouver.
