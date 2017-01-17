Ridgefield school officials, residents say bond measure critical to future
With all four schools in the district over capacity, Ridgefield School District officials will turn to the public for help on Feb. 14, as residents vote on a $78 million bond. "This bond, if it passes, adds 1,300 new seats, a 46 percent increase in capacity compared to our current enrolment," Ridgefield Superintendent Nathan McCann said.
