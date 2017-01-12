Ridgefield man pleads guilty in assault with truck
A Ridgefield man who drove his pickup into a man, pinning him between his truck and a trailer, was sentenced earlier this week to a total of 60 days in jail and 30 days on a work crew. Warren Nellor, 26, pleaded guilty Monday in Clark County Superior Court to second-degree assault with the use of a motor vehicle and hit-and-run of unattended property, a gross misdemeanor, court records show.
