Retreat lets Port of C-W brainstorm waterfront project

Port of Camas-Washougal held a planning conference on Friday and talked a little about plans for the new waterfront development The first piece of waterfront land Port of Camas-Washougal officials will look to develop is the east side, where port commissioners want to set up a residential area. "With the market where it's at right now, it's conducive to us that we move quickly," said David Ripp, executive director of the port.

