Retreat lets Port of C-W brainstorm waterfront project

Port of Camas-Washougal held a planning conference on Friday and talked a little about plans for the new waterfront development The first piece of waterfront land Port of Camas-Washougal officials will look to develop is the east side, where port commissioners want to set up a residential area. "With the market where it's at right now, it's conducive to us that we move quickly," said David Ripp, executive director of the port.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.