Remade county council meets - calmly
No one made any accusations against their fellow councilors or staff, no one delivered any passionate diatribes, no one delayed the meeting with unexpected ordinances or amendments and no one bickered. The most unexpected event was when Jim Demetro, a local sculptor, was presented with the Clark County Arts Commission Lifetime Achievement Award from Barbara Wright, a member of the commission, and the award fell from her hands and broke.
