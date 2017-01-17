Rally, march in Vancouver show enthus...

Rally, march in Vancouver show enthusiasm, solidarity

It was a small but enthusiastic crowd that gathered at the Vancouver waterfront Saturday for a march in solidarity with Women's Marches across the world. About 150 people braved heavy rain and cold temperatures to march in Vancouver's version of the Women's March on Washington, a protest movement in the wake of Friday's inauguration of President Donald J. Trump.

