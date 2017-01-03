Prosecutors knocked over plea in case of alleged rape
The Clark County Prosecuting Attorney's Office is experiencing a nationwide firestorm after a Vancouver man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl was offered a plea deal and sentenced Wednesday to 90 days in jail. Chief Criminal Deputy Prosecutor Camara Banfield said she's received numerous calls and emails from people, including victims of sexual assault, from across the country.
