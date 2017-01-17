Portland Metro Wednesday Traffic: Bot...

Portland Metro Wednesday Traffic: Both routes through the Gorge closed for icy conditions

23 hrs ago

Tuesday's ice storm east of the Portland metro area closed both Interstate 84 in Oregon and State Route 14 in Washington to all traffic through the Columbia River Gorge. Icy conditions on the Oregon side and "snow slides" in Washington made travel impossible.

