Portland man accused in motel shooting
A Portland man wanted in connection with a December shooting at a Vancouver motel appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Kristopher M. Turner, 23, was arrested Friday on a warrant on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the Dec. 26 incident at a Motel 6. At about 2:25 a.m., Vancouver police were called to the motel at 221 N.E. Chkalov Drive for a report of a gunshot heard on the premises.
