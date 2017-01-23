Portland man accused in motel shooting

A Portland man wanted in connection with a December shooting at a Vancouver motel appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Kristopher M. Turner, 23, was arrested Friday on a warrant on charges of attempted first-degree murder and first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm stemming from the Dec. 26 incident at a Motel 6. At about 2:25 a.m., Vancouver police were called to the motel at 221 N.E. Chkalov Drive for a report of a gunshot heard on the premises.

