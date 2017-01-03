Port of Vancouvera s rail entrance wi...

Port of Vancouvera s rail entrance wins award

The railroad entrance into the Port of Vancouver that cuts under the Columbia River railroad bridge has won an award for design from maritime magazine IHS Dredging and Port Construction. The east-west rail entrance, completed in 2015, is said to reduce congestion by 40 percent by slipping under the north-south bridge in a watertight trench, and it helps the port achieve its overall goal of handling goods efficiently.

