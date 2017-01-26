Police program extends application deadline
The Vancouver Police Department has extended its application deadline to volunteer with its Neighbors on Watch program, but only through today. Neighbors On Watch program volunteers conduct citizen patrols in Vancouver, acting as extra eyes and ears for patrol officers.
