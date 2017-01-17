Photos: Thousands of Vancouverites fl...

Photos: Thousands of Vancouverites flock downtown in support of Women's March on Washington

This morning , thousands of Vancouverites flocked to Jack Poole Plaza to stand in solidarity with those participating in the Women's March on Washington. The event served to champion the liberties of all those attacked, mocked, and demonized during Donald Trump's election campaign and to send a message to the newly sworn-in president and similar thinking factions that acts of hate and discrimination will not be tolerated.

