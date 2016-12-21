Phase of Northeast 119th St. work wra...

Phase of Northeast 119th St. work wrapping up

Sunday

Clark County Public Works is wrapping up the first phase of improvements to a stretch of 119th Street and already has plans to begin upgrades on another segment of the corridor beginning in the spring. Bart Arthur, a county engineer, said that construction on a section between Northeast 72nd Avenue and Northeast 87th Avenue is "substantially complete" and all that remains is a "punch list," miscellaneous final tasks to make it physically complete such as replacing a concrete sidewalk panel.

Read more at The Columbian.

Vancouver, WA

