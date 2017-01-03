New name, location for Musical Beginnings

The center renamed itself to The Vancouver Music Academy and will host a "grand-reopening" from 2 to 5 p.m. Jan. 15 at its new space at 5500 N.E. 109th Court, Suite A. The event will include food, performances and a meet-and-greet with instructors. Mayor Tim Leavitt will cut a ceremonial ribbon.

