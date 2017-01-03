Much riding on Battle Ground schools levy
Battle Ground Public Schools will host three information nights to provide details about the maintenance and operations levy that will be on the Feb. 14 ballot. The meetings are open to the public and will be held at: The last day to submit a mail-in voter registration form in order to vote on Feb. 14 is Jan. 17. The deadline was extended a day due to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday.
