MLK volunteers tidy Piano Hospital

Gordon Hewitt bustled around the School of Piano Technology for the Blind on Monday, directing a team of volunteers busy cleaning, painting, repairing drywall and rewiring electric circuits. This is the fifth year a crew from Kaiser Permanente has volunteered at the Vancouver school, commonly called the Piano Hospital, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

