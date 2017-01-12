MLK volunteers tidy Piano Hospital
Gordon Hewitt bustled around the School of Piano Technology for the Blind on Monday, directing a team of volunteers busy cleaning, painting, repairing drywall and rewiring electric circuits. This is the fifth year a crew from Kaiser Permanente has volunteered at the Vancouver school, commonly called the Piano Hospital, in recognition of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC