McEnerny-Ogle announces run for Vancouver mayor
Vancouver City Councilor Anne McEnerny-Ogle officially announced her candidacy for mayor Monday morning at the Vancouver Firefighters Union Hall where she presented her approach and priorities for the city. About 80 supporters crowded into the hall for a breakfast of sausage, bacon and pastries and to applaud the longtime community volunteer as she became the first and, so far, only candidate hoping to replace current Mayor Tim Leavitt, who is not seeking reelection.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec 11
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec 6
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC