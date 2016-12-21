McEnerny-Ogle announces run for Vancouver mayor

Vancouver City Councilor Anne McEnerny-Ogle officially announced her candidacy for mayor Monday morning at the Vancouver Firefighters Union Hall where she presented her approach and priorities for the city. About 80 supporters crowded into the hall for a breakfast of sausage, bacon and pastries and to applaud the longtime community volunteer as she became the first and, so far, only candidate hoping to replace current Mayor Tim Leavitt, who is not seeking reelection.

