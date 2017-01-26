Man gets 90 days in dragging death of his dog
David Kadow reacts Friday in Clark County District Court after a jury found him guilty of second-degree animal cruelty. Kadow was sentenced to 90 days in the death of his dog, Hailey, after the animal fell out of the bed of his truck and was dragged to death.
