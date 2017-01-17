Man accused of stabbing private secur...

Man accused of stabbing private security officer

A homeless man was in court Tuesday for allegedly stabbing a private security officer in the face during a suspected shoplifting incident Saturday at Vancouver Mall. Kyle T. Hall, 25, appeared in Superior Court on suspicion of first- and second-degree robbery in connection with the attack near the entrance to Macy's, 8208 N.E. Vancouver Mall Drive.

