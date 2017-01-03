Man accused of raping girl, 15, gets 90 days

A Vancouver man accused of raping a 15-year-old girl in his car more than a year ago was sentenced Wednesday in Clark County Superior Court to 90 days in jail. Efrain Marcos Rodriguez III, 27, entered an "in re Barr" plea to communicating with a minor for immoral purposes, which allows a defendant to plead guilty to a lesser related charge he didn't commit in order to avoid conviction for a greater offense.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.