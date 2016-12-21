Local governments embrace art in public spaces

Visiting a government building isn't always a happy experience - let alone a deep, moving one. When's the last time you were touched by joy and insight while paying a parking ticket or speaking up at a public hearing? Whether they know it or not, busy and concerned citizens - not necessarily art lovers and museum fans - are the primary patrons of the newly renamed and rededicated hallway art gallery up on the sixth floor of the Clark County Public Service Center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.