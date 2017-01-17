Letter: Support Vancouver schools bond
Strong public schools are the cornerstone of a successful community. Help Vancouver continue to be a city to be proud of by supporting the Vancouver Public Schools bond being decided on Feb. 14. Our children need your vote.
