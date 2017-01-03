Letter: Protect Columbia, reject term...

Letter: Protect Columbia, reject terminals

As a Native American whose ancestors lived along the Columbia River for many generations, I am writing to oppose the Tesoro-Savage oil terminal that is proposed for the Port of Vancouver, and the Kalama methanol refinery proposal. Both of these will permanently damage the waters and the air of the Columbia River, the lifeblood of our Pacific Northwest.

