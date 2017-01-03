Letter: Keep Vancouver safe and green
I urge Gov. Jay Inslee to deny approval for the proposed Tesoro-Savage oil terminal at the Port of Vancouver. I share the concerns about public and environmental safety risks cited by many other letter writers.
