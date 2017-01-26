Kidnapping charge dropped against Vancouver man

A Vancouver man initially accused of kidnapping a woman he met up with at a Gresham, Ore., bar was given credit for time served Thursday after agreeing to a plea deal, in which the kidnapping charge was dismissed. Baron D. Ashley, 31, entered an Alford plea in Clark County Superior Court to third-degree theft, which allows a defendant to argue his innocence but admit there's enough evidence that he could be found guilty.

