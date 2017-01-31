Interior lumber supply falling, mills...

Interior lumber supply falling, mills threatened

A decade after billions of mountain pine beetles chewed their way through British Columbia's lodgepole pine forest, the Interior timber supply has begun a dramatic drop. "These cut reductions are starting to happen, and they are going to be real," Albert Nussbaum, director of forest analysis and inventory for the B.C. Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations, told a Jan. 19 forestry conference in Vancouver, Washington.

