Hopworks Brewpub Now Sudsing It Up in Vancouver

The urban brewery equally famous for its beers and its bicycle-themed Bike Bar , Hopworks now joins the list of Portland restaurants operating in Vancouver, WA. Hopworks' third Portland-area location opened December 30, at 17707 S.E. Mill Plain Blvd., to serve house-brewed beers and its typical food menu of wings, brewer's poutine, burgers, and pizzas.

