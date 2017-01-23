Group in court in home-invasion robbery
Five people accused in a home-invasion robbery Thursday night in the Sherwood neighborhood appeared Monday in Clark County Superior Court. Sammy Bulambo, 18, Kelyn C. Jones, 19, Savion I. Lockett, 19, Mason S. Sinner, 19, all of Portland and Sierra J. Mott, 20, of Clackamas, Ore., appeared on suspicion of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and second-degree assault.
