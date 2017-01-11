GOP Senate to move forward on - Obamacare' repeal
Papa Murphy's Holdings, the Vancouver-based parent of the take-and-bake pizza chain, announced this week sales dropped an estimated 5.2 percent Some downtown Vancouver residents are frustrated that hundreds of people, including some of their neighbors, are on a waiting list WASHINGTON - The Republican-led Senate is poised to take a step forward on dismantling President Barack Obama's health care law despite anxiety among some GOP senators that they still haven't come up with an alternative. A procedural budget vote slated for late Wednesday or early Thursday would put the process in motion, triggering committee action to write repeal legislation that could come to a vote next month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.
Add your comments below
Vancouver Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|attorney/client sexual relationships
|Dec '16
|angeleyez
|1
|Stover gets more charges, higher bail
|Dec '16
|Lori
|2
|Matthew Meyer (May '16)
|Nov '16
|breathitt county ky
|3
|Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10)
|Oct '16
|Bob
|7
|Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield...
|Oct '16
|ben
|2
|Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09)
|Oct '16
|Amir
|1,304
|Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records
|Sep '16
|Logan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Vancouver Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC