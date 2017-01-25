Frozen EPA funding frustrates range of projects
News that the Trump administration barred the Environmental Protection Agency from awarding new contracts or grants created many questions and few answers for local agencies Tuesday. The confusion was exacerbated by a media blackout that froze all communication from the agency in the aftermath of the inauguration of President Donald Trump.
