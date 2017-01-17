Friends, family remember slain Vancouver woman fondly

It must have been an unusual sight to passers-by, as well over 100 people gathered in the cold and rain on the sidewalk on Fourth Plain Boulevard outside the wasted remains of the Sifton Plaza. But it was there on Saturday night that a crowd of friends, family and frequent customers of Sifton Market gathered to remember Amy Marie Hooser, the 47-year-old mother of three whose body was found there Jan. 15 after, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, she was murdered and the building destroyed in an arson fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.