Friends, family remember slain Vancou...

Friends, family remember slain Vancouver woman fondly

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

It must have been an unusual sight to passers-by, as well over 100 people gathered in the cold and rain on the sidewalk on Fourth Plain Boulevard outside the wasted remains of the Sifton Plaza. But it was there on Saturday night that a crowd of friends, family and frequent customers of Sifton Market gathered to remember Amy Marie Hooser, the 47-year-old mother of three whose body was found there Jan. 15 after, according to the Clark County Sheriff's Office, she was murdered and the building destroyed in an arson fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Adults-only wedding gets no ringing endorsement (Jul '07) Jan 17 Ciciwiseman 51
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,056 • Total comments across all topics: 278,134,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC