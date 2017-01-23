Former SW Washington Lawmaker Aids Trump Team In Pro-Pipeline Decisions
Former Sen. Don Benton, R-Vancouver, introduced Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump at a rally Saturday, May 7, 2016, in Lynden, Wash. White House advisor and former Washington state Sen. Don Benton is part of the team implementing the president's agenda at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.
