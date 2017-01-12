Fire rips through Fourth Plain strip ...

Fire rips through Fourth Plain strip mall

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Columbian

The fire was reported at 5:41 a.m. at Sifton Plaza, a four-unit retail complex at 13412 N.E. Fourth Plain Boulevard. The complex is anchored by a Texaco gas station and the Oasis Market convenience store, and has three other small tenants.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Columbian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Vancouver Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
attorney/client sexual relationships Dec '16 angeleyez 1
News Stover gets more charges, higher bail Dec '16 Lori 2
Matthew Meyer (May '16) Nov '16 breathitt county ky 3
Demarcus Strickland (Feb '10) Oct '16 Bob 7
Vancouver Auto glass replacement and Windshield... Oct '16 ben 2
News Kalama [WA] woman breaks silence over lifelong ... (Mar '09) Oct '16 Amir 1,304
Clark County Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records Sep '16 Logan 2
See all Vancouver Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Vancouver Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Clark County was issued at January 15 at 3:22PM PST

Vancouver Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Vancouver Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. South Korea
  5. Cuba
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Climate Change
 

Vancouver, WA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,740 • Total comments across all topics: 277,941,525

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC